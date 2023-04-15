GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) — A spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Saturday raised money for the family of three victims who died in a house fire last month.

The community gathered at the Italian Home Club in Greenville to support the family of the victims who died in the fire on March 31.

Tracey Mabus is the grandmother of 11-year-old twins Olivia and Jonathan Mayes and the mother-in-law of the twins’ mother, 35-year-old Diana Mayes-Britton — all of whom were killed in the fire.

“It’s still pretty raw. It still hurts a lot,” Mabus said. “I don’t think I finally have gotten to the point where, in my mind, I know I’m not going to see them again. I still expect that text message.”

Mabus helped plan Saturday’s fundraiser, saying she wants to be strong and help her son and grandchildren who survived the fire.

“We couldn’t do it without the help of the community,” Mabus said. “I mean, they were a big help in helping them to get back on their feet and to try to get some sense of normalcy back.”

Sean Britton is the twins’ uncle. Timothy, who married Diana, is his brother. Britton says Timothy is so grateful for all that the community has done for their family after they lost so much.

“He’s extremely grateful. The kids, they’re grateful for everything. Toys, clothes, everything. I don’t think they necessarily understand the mass of this right now. But they’re definitely grateful as well,” Sean Britton said.

He says he can’t thank the community enough for their support during this time.

Twelve-year-old Tyre Zelker says his cousin Olivia was his best friend.

“Olivia’s favorite color was red,” Zelker said. “She was such a beautiful person. She did have asthma, but she was such a bubbly person that I used to always know. … My last memory with her was me hugging her, saying that everything’s going to be okay — and that was the day before she died.”

All proceeds from the dinner and basket raffles will be given to the Britton family.