YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A community health expo will be taking place in Youngstown on March 12.

Let’s Get It Started! Renew, Refocus, Recharge Health Expo is being held by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

The expo will focus on breast, colon and lung cancer awareness. It will also have a focus on mental health awareness, such as increasing depression and suicide rates among the youth.

Health and wellness vendors will be there and resources will be available to the community.

The expo is free and open to the public and will run from 11 a.m .to 2 p.m. at Choffin Career and Technical Center.