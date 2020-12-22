Community handing out cold weather gear to Warren families

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A thousand brand new coats, hats and gloves will soon be handed out to people all over Warren, thanks to a community-wide effort.

The following organizations are picking up the winter clothing at noon Tuesday at Jefferson School:

  • All God’s Children
  • Basement Ministry
  • Hope Academy
  • Salvation Army
  • St. Vincent de Paul
  • Warren City Schools
  • Warren Family Mission

They’ll then pass the items out to neighbors.

The donations came from Berk Enterprises and the Rotary of Warren.

Teachers at Warren City Schools then sorted the coats for distribution.

