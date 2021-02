It will be held on Facebook Live Tuesday night

(WKBN) – Organizers are calling a virtual event taking place Tuesday night “a conversation meant for healing.”

The Greater Youngstown Community Dialogue on Racism will hold a Facebook Live discussion at 7 p.m.

The group will be talking about how race is impacting people’s health and relationships during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can join the discussion on the Greater Youngstown Community Dialogue on Racism’s Facebook page.