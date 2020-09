Coalition members and law enforcement officials will focus on a citizens review board

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Next Steps Coalition will have its third town hall meeting on policing in the Valley Tuesday evening.

It’ll be at New Bethel Baptist Church on Hillman Street in Youngstown. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

You can participate virtually through Facebook Live.

