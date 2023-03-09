YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a meeting Thursday night on Youngstown’s West Side to discuss how to spend $500,000 of American Rescue Plan money on Borts Field.

The park once had a swimming pool and an active baseball field, but it is now rundown and needs to be renovated.

About 60 people showed up at the meeting.

Zora Grimm lives across from the park, where six years ago, a walking track was built. The track is now overgrown and Grimm questioned with whatever’s done, will it be maintained?

“So is this park going to be maintained by the park department like your track is being maintained? You haven’t painted the railings where the pool was. You haven’t torn down bleachers that have been sitting there for 50 years. You’re not even maintaining it now. So how can we believe that you’re going to maintain this park when you don’t do it now? It’s been a park for 100 years,” Grimm said.

One man suggested making the baseball field playable again so amateur baseball could play there.

The suggestions will be used to develop a comprehensive plan for Borts Field. Work on the park should start next year.