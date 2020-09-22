Community gathers in Warren to remember Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The organizer of the vigil said she wanted to honor Justice Ginsburg because of the work she did while on the Supreme Court

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A candlelight vigil was held Monday night in Warren to honor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

It started just after 7:30 p.m. on Courthouse Square with about 100 people in attendance.

A Jewish rabbi led the crowd in prayer.

Judges Mary Jane Trapp and Cynthia Rice from the 11th District Court of Appeals spoke and shared how Justice Ginsburg influenced their careers.

The organizer of the vigil, Mary Benjamin, said she wanted to honor Justice Ginsburg because of the work she did while on the Supreme Court.

“She is definitely a hero, not only for her fight for gender equality and for all civil rights and for marriage equality and for the rights of workers and voting rights,” Benjamin said.

The vigil was co-hosted by the Trumbull County Young Democrats and the Mahoning/Trumbull Democratic Women’s Caucus.

