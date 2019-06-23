Community gathers in Canfield for Safety Day

The goal of the event was to promote safety forces while bringing the people of Canfield together

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield community was invited to the Village Green on Saturday to celebrate Safety Day with law enforcement and first-responders.

The goal of the event was to promote safety forces while bringing the people of Canfield together.

The event offered games for kids, identi-kits, bike and driving safety activities and a helmet giveaway.

Organizers said it is a great way for children to interact with people who could be helping them in case of an emergency.

“It gives kids an opportunity to know that policemen, firefighters, they’re friends, no different than teachers, parents. You know, they’re not just the guy in the uniform with the badge or the guy in the car. They’re people,” said Canfield city manager Wade Calhoun.

Canfield police, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and the Cardinal Joint Fire District took part in the event.