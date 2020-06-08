Community gathers at Youngstown park for moment of silence to honor George Floyd

They were quiet for 8 minutes and 46 seconds -- the length of time investigators say an officer had his knee on Floyd's neck

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday marks two weeks since the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Many stopped at 5 p.m. for a moment of silence in Floyd’s honor.

Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past asked people to gather at Wick Park in Youngstown, where they stood, kneeled or sat in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. That’s how long investigators say Officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck.

Chauvin has since been fired and jailed on $1 million bond.

Organizers said this is one step toward ending systemic racism and police violence.