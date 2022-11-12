WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, the community came out to support Zachary Woods after he was blinded in a shooting in a Liberty intersection earlier this summer.

His family hosted a dinner in support of his journey.

Among those at the event at the F.O.C.U.S. building in Warren were family friends Jordan and Jennifer Banks.

Jordan Banks has known Woods since the fifth grade and they went to high school together in Liberty.

Banks says when she found out what happened to Woods, it didn’t feel real — and she hopes the community keeps supporting him.

She describes Woods as a big brother to her.

“Zach will help anybody and I feel like everybody should return the favor for Zach,” Jordan Banks said.

“He is thriving and striving and trying to keep going forward and that’s awesome. He’s an encouragement so we want to be a support for him,” Jordan’s mom Jennifer Banks said.

Zach and his mom hope to build a supportive community and raise awareness for gun violence.

The money from the fundraiser will be used to help get Woods a seeing-eye dog.