Community Foundation offers one-form application process for scholarships

Students can apply for a multitude of scholarships by only filling out one form

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – High school and college students in the Valley can take advantage of the financial support offered by local businesses and nonprofit organizations by filling out just one form.

The Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley has found a way to streamline its scholarship application process. This philanthropy organization remains dedicated to investing resources in the community since 1999.

The Community Foundation created a universal form for students to serve as a one-stop-shop, allowing them to apply for a multitude of scholarships by only filling out the form.

Applicants are required to fill out their application by March 1. Then, the system will find all of the CFMV scholarships and opportunities available which the student may be eligible for and fill in their information automatically.

“We are so excited to offer this new streamlined application process for students. The universal form should save applicants significant time and will ensure they are considered for every scholarship for which they are eligible,” said Shari Harrel, president of the Community Foundation.

More information about the individual scholarships available can be found on The Community Foundation’s website, www.cfmv.org. Scholarships will be awarded at the end of June.