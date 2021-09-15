Community Food Warehouse to hold weekend event to fight hunger in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – September is Hunger Action Month, and Feeding America encourages people to stand up against hunger.

One local food warehouse is taking action this month and every month.

“It’s not just in the month of September that people should be taking action, and there are a lot of ways that our community can get involved,” said Sarah Worthing, program and volunteer coordinator with the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County.

Whether it’s donating food or volunteering your time, they even have annual events that people can attend, including one happening this weekend.

“Saturday we are gearing up for our 12th annual Race to End Hunger. This is a 5K, two-mile walk to help raise awareness about hunger here in Mercer County,” Worthing said.

Events like the Race to End Hunger allow the Community Food Warehouse to be able to keep their shelves stocked so they can continue to help out the community.

“Our Race to End Hunger on Saturday is one of our annual fundraisers that sort of goes hand-in-hand with hunger action months. It’s a way that people can tangibly take action to help raise awareness. It helps raise funds for us. It’s an important fundraiser for us to be able to provide the food to the folks here in Mercer Count,” Worthing said.

For those coming out to the race this weekend, they can expect a kids fun run, the 5k run as well as the two-mile walk and the chance to win $1,000.

The Community Food Warehouse is looking forward to the event and excited to spread the word on feeding America.

To sign up for this weekend’s event, visit the Community Food Warehouse’s website. They are also allowing same-day sign-ups.