Community Food Warehouse holds one of Mercer County’s largest food giveaways

About 500 families were able to receive produce, dairy products and bread

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Cars lined up outside the Shenango Valley Mall Tuesday evening for an unprecedented food giveaway.

Even as Pennsylvania’s economy begins to reopen, hundreds of people gathered at the mall for one of Mercer County’s largest mass food distributions ever.

The food giveaway was organized to meet a challenge not seen before in Mercer County.

“We’re in unprecedented times like every other area of the United States. All of our sister food banks are also doing mass distributions,” said Mimi Prada, PR manager for Community Food Warehouse.

Prada says the current situation is unfortunate but is proud her group was able to help.

“It’s heartbreaking but it’s satisfying that we’re able to help meet this need here in Mercer County,” she said.

Produce, dairy products and bread were gone in just over two hours.

Only 500 families were able to get help, so Community Food Warehouse is planning more distributions soon.

“This is one of several that will take place. We’re gonna try to space them out through different parts of the county to be able to accommodate people in different areas that don’t have to drive so far,” Prada said.

Prada says Community Food Warehouse is always available to help those in need.

“When the food is exhausted, we’re telling people that all you need to do is call the Community Food Warehouse if you’re in need of food and we will help you,” she said.

Prada is also impressed by the amount of volunteers who helped pass out food.

“Mercer County has stepped up to the plate like everybody else in the country has,” she said.