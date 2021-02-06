Community Family Outreach Complex holds food giveaway in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Food was given out Saturday in Warren at the Community Family Outreach Complex for local families.

Volunteers were passing out 600 food boxes, including meat, produce and dairy as part of the USDA’s Farmers to Families program.

Anyone could participate in the giveaway.

People remained in their cars and opened their trunks when it was their turn in line.

“People are looking for a way to survive. This is a way we’ve partnered with the USDA Farmers to Families to say, look, we care. We’re trying to reach out our hand in the community by way of offering these food boxes,” said Bishop David Herron at the distribution event.

The Community Family Outreach Complex is hoping to do food donations on a bi-monthly basis in the future.