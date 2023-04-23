STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, a spaghetti dinner was held to raise funds for a Struthers family that lost their house months ago.

Just days before Christmas, the Fredericks’ home caught fire after a space heater ignited. Months later, the community is continuing to rally to help the family get back on their feet.

“There are people in the neighborhood that care, because something like this could happen to anybody,” said Mike Brady, a neighbor.

The Struthers community continues its unwavering support for the Fredericks family months after a fire destroyed their home.

“They have all this stress on them they have to rebuild everything. They lost everything,” said Jim Romeo, the event’s organizer.

“They went through a lot, especially right prior to Christmas with three children — so, really, just trying to get them back on their feet,” said Kelly Johnson, donation collector.

Neighbors, friends, family and loved ones shared a spaghetti meal and gave donations to the family through raffles and other competitions.

“Events like this might give them a boost to get going again and help them out. Still, they got a long way to go,” Brady said.

One of the family members is continuing to recover after being sent to the Akron burn unit with severe burns following the fire.

“Now, we are just trying to help them get over the medical bills, anything that is holding them back,” Romeo said.

The Struthers community is strong and giving: Members lend a hand whenever needed.

“I’m really happy to be in Struthers — it’s a great community, it really is,” Brady said.

“We’re still fighting, and we are getting better every day, generation after generation. It’s such a tight-knit community, and you love growing up in it,” Romeo said.

The AMVETS Post 44 in Struthers put on the dinner.