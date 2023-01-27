YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel Social Hall was the setting Friday night for a dinner honoring former Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains.

About 150 people attended the dinner sponsored by the Mahoning County Democratic Party.

Gains was prosecutor for 26 years, deciding to retire near the end of last year.

He says he’s enjoying retirement, saying every day feels like Saturday.

We asked what change he would like to see in the future for the criminal justice system.

“We’re seeing these mass shootings which are extremely disconcerting, so I think at some point in time, somebody will have to do something about getting guns away from these people who have mental health issues,” he said.

Among those attending the event was Gina DeGenova, who replaced Gains as prosecutor. She spent 17 years working under Gains before being selected by the Democratic Party to replace him.