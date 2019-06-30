Community continues to react to the Vindicator ending production

Ohio (WKBN) – People across the Valley continue to express their thoughts after the Vindicator announced Friday that it would be closing after 150 years.

According to General Manager Mark Brown, the paper is ending production at the end of August due to lack of revenue.

WATCH – Interview with Vindicator GM: ‘We’ve been struggling’

Someone who no longer lives in the Valley said they looked forward to reading their hometown paper.

“One of the things I look forward to is coming back to Ohio and having a newspaper owned and run locally, and we’re losing that,” said Phyllis Frank-Pellin.

Senator Sherrod Brown also released a statement on Saturday.

“When local newspapers close, everyone suffers. I feel sick for the dedicated journalists and support staff losing their jobs and the entire community who, at such a critical time, needs the Vindicator’s quality reporting more than ever,” Brown said,