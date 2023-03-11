CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — The Filipino-American Organization of Northeast Ohio held a benefit dinner Saturday at the Mecca Community Church in Cortland.

Proceeds went to help with a woman named Jiwm, who is battling acute leukemia. She is a college student who currently resides in the Philippines but needs help to cover chemotherapy and medical needs.

Jiwm’s aunt, Victoria Rohrer, described her as a “gregarious young lady” who loves sports.

“I just talked to her last night, she’s now having her third chemo, and she’s giving me all the support,” Rohrer said. “She says, ‘Thank you, Mama, thank you’ — she calls me ‘mama.'”

Rohrer and the family says the outpouring of support and donations have been very much appreciated.