VOLANT, Pa. (WKBN) — Generous community members from a local small town took it upon themselves to fix up a memorial wall.

On Saturday, around eight people showed up to help renovate the memorial wall in Volant Park dedicated to all Volant-area veterans who have served the country.

A volunteer donated mulch and equipment. Donated flags and flowers were set up bordering the wall.

The community says this renovation was much needed to make the veterans wall more beautiful — just in time for Memorial Day.

Volunteers spent a few hours working together to complete the renovation.