YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday turned out to be a nice day on the river in downtown Youngstown. The 2022 Riverfest took place at Spring Common Park and the B & O Station.

Several organizations focused on the river and community groups took part in a day of river kayaking.

There was also plenty of food and drinks, information and entertainment.

Festival chair Felicia Armstrong said she hopes people who attended shared a sense of pride for the river and cities.

“I don’t think we realize the big gem we have right here. It’s really the reason why Youngstown and Warren are in this area is because of the river. So if it weren’t for the river, we wouldn’t be here,” she said.

The event also featured a kayak raffle, a kayak fishing raffle and the chance to go kayaking on the Mahoning River.