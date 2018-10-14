Community builds Youngstown rain garden to battle floods Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A group of local residents is working to solve the area's flooding problems by starting a rain garden on the south side of Youngstown.

The damage to homes and vehicles after the Boardman floods in August left residents looking for ways to combat heavy rainfall in the future.

Keland Logan, organizer of the project, said one way to combat this is to start community and personal rain gardens.

"Rain gardens are a way for individuals and groups to fight that extra run-off that ends up causing flooding," Logan said.

Logan said rain gardens take in the extra water that soil cannot.

"You've got a thousand homes that have rain gardens in this area that have a 25-gallon capacity, well, that's 25,000 gallons."

This water sits underneath the gardens rather than flowing into the streets and homes.

Volunteer Courtney Boyle said most landscaped areas in the Valley are mounded up, but rain gardens serve as big holes.

"A depression that allows storm water to enter in and filter regular soil," Boyle said.

The rain gardens use special soil that holds the water until it's time to filtrate back into the regular soil.

This soil is made up of sand, compost and loam.

Logan said this does not completely solve the flood problem, but it does solve another issue from storms.

"It also solves that environmental issue that we're having as far as storm water run-off carrying pollutants and debris into our natural waterways," Logan said.

The rain garden on Hillman Street is not finished yet, but organizers said it will give the community a new feeling.

"I think it will boost morale. It'll give people a sense of pride in knowing that this is important, that this neighborhood is important and this overall community is important," Logan said.