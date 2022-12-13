YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An agency based out of Northeast Ohio turned to community members Tuesday to hear thoughts and questions about some of its plans.

Eastgate Regional Council of Governments provides transportation planning for the region. On Tuesday, it held a public input event at Youngstown’s main library to gather feedback for the agency’s Metropolitan Transportation Plan and Regional Bike and Pedestrian Plan.

“It’s a way for us to gather feedback from the local communities, see what types of projects they want to see that encourage acts of transportation activities and what strategies and outcomes we can recommend for local communities to make, in order to make improvements in that space,” said Justin Mondok, assistant director of planning and development.

Mondok says the agency works to provide support to different projects in Trumbull and Mahoning counties. However, they want input from the community on what they would like to see improve in their hometowns.

“We can’t come up with the best decisions unless we know what the public needs or what the public is seeing with their eyes,” Mondok said.

Currently, the Metropolitan Transportation Plan has several projects it’s been a part of, such as the Smart2 Network in downtown Youngstown. Mondok says they have other plans they would like to see come to pass when it comes to bike and pedestrian paths.

“There’s been some ideas to have trail connectivity along the Mahoning River. The Mahoning River is another major project that Eastgate has invested in,” Mondok said.

About a dozen people attended Tuesdays meeting. They were asked to provide their input on questions surrounding transportation, traffic congestion, safety and more.