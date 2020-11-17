Community asked to pitch in with winter coat, clothing donations

Leonard Kirtz School and the Youngstown Blue Coats are looking for things like gloves, scarves, blankets and socks

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Leonard Kirtz School and the Youngstown Blue Coats are asking you to help them keep others warm this winter.

They’re holding a winter coat and clothing drive.

It’ll be at the Leonard Kirtz School parking lot (4971 Woodridge Dr., Austintown) from 3 to 5 p.m.

In addition to winter coats and hoodies, they’re looking for sleeping bags, dry boots, gloves, hats, socks, scarves, blankets (no comforters), hand and foot warmers, tents, tarps, paracord and extra large gym/duffel bags.

The items can be new or used, except for socks — they must be new.

They’ll be back December 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect more items.