YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown community art school has scored Taylor Swift tickets, and it’s making them available in a raffle.

Students Motivated by the Arts celebrated its 25th birthday with an open house Tuesday.

The school offers free classes in art, music, dance and creative writing, enabling students to pursue these subjects more than they might during the school day.

SMARTS is selling 1,000 raffle tickets at $100 apiece for the Taylor Swift tickets. The drawing is Feb. 1.

Larry and Sarra Mohn donated the tickets.

“That was our keynote, tell people about the good work that we do,” says Rebecca Keck, SMARTS director. “And [the Mohns] thought, well, what better way to do that than to take those tickets that they purchased and give them to us and give us the opportunity to make money from them so that we could add more programming.”

The raffle tickets are available for sale online or in-person at SMARTS. The tickets are for the Taylor Swift Pittsburgh concert taking place June 16.