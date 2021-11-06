Community activists give out free ice cream Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — To some, ice cream might be a night frozen dessert – but to John Howell and his Wife Adrienne, it’s a way to celebrate and bring people together.

That’s why they were at Handel’s in Youngstown buying ice cream for the community.

Jon said it’s about a quality of life and having milestones each year in the community. It brings people together and plants a positive memory in the minds of everyone in the area.

“It’s a memory planted in that child’s life that hopefully makes a positive difference,” Jon Howell said.

As Jon said, “Ice cream, Handel’s, free — a great combination for a great Saturday.”

He hopes to do this again in the spring.

