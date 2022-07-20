(WKBN) — Community Action Partnership of Mercer County (CAPMC) awarded $23,729 to local food pantries to help serve more families.

These funds will help replace broken or inadequate equipment through funding from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Community Services Block Grant Cares funds.

CAPMC got help from the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County to reach out to their network of member agencies to determine their food distribution capacity needs.

Of the 30 member agencies, seven pantries responded and expressed the need to replace freezers, refrigerators, shelving, a vacuum packing machine and utility carts — all items that will allow them to receive and store additional food for distribution to Mercer County families.

Wilma Torres, CEO of CAPMC, spoke to several of the applicant agencies. Jen Wallace, executive director of Prince of Peace Center, informed her that they had to turn a food truck away because they could not unload the truck for lack of a pallet jack, which cost $394.95.

Another agency said that it had to reduce its food request to the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County because it had a broken refrigerator and did not have the funds to replace it.

One more agency said items were stored on wood pallets stacked on the floor and it was difficult to get to the food at times. These additional costs strain an already tight budget for these non-profit organizations.

“Non-profits are small and micro-businesses that need assistance as well and CAPMC wanted to give them the opportunity to stabilize and/or increase their capacity to secure, store and distribute more food so that more families in Mercer County could be assisted,” said Torres.

On Tuesday, July 26 at 10 a.m., CAPMC, in partnership with Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County, will be presenting checks to the following agencies:

Cedar Avenue Church of God, Sharon

Central Christian Church, Hermitage

The Good Shepherd Center, Greenville

Prince of Peace Center, Farrell

St. Joseph Church, Sharon

Sts. Peter & Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sharon

Valley Baptist Church, Farrell

The presentation will occur at the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County.