Communities with flood damage hope to get some help paying for repairs

(WKBN) – The water’s gone and many of those who endured flood damage last Tuesday have already thrown out what was ruined. Now they’re wondering if they’ll get some help paying for clean-up and repairs.

Almost a full week later and Franny Zordich still gets choked up talking about trying to save her belongings.

When the water started coming into her basement last week, she tried to push it toward a drain but it was coming in too quickly as heavy rain flooded her Canfield neighborhood.

“It sat in water for several hours, quite a few, before it started to drain. It was just, you know, it was a loss,” Zordich said.

Now her carpet has been torn out and the drywall cut away. Many of her things are either on her porch or in a dumpster.

The same is happening in other condos and apartment buildings along Indian Run Drive.

“We assessed over 400 homes and structures, homes and businesses, throughout the three communities,” said Dennis O’Hara, director of the Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency.

Those are just 400 people who happened to be there when the EMA came knocking, so there could be many more people with damage who the EMA didn’t reach.

Of the roughly 100 damaged homes and businesses, most are in Canfield and Boardman.

That information is now in the hands of Ohio Emergency Management officials in Columbus.

“Ohio EMA will review it to see if we meet the criteria of the SBA, which is the Small Business Administration,” O’Hara said.

If the SBA determines there is enough damage, home and business owners may be able to apply for low-interest loans to make repairs.

The heavy rain also damaged local infrastructure, including close to a million dollars worth in Boardman alone.

Boardman’s hardest hit areas when it comes to road damage are S. Cadillac Drive where it looks like a culvert collapsed, Parkside Drive where a culvert broke and collapsed, and Huntington Court and Salinas Trail where the roads are starting to crumble.

Canfield has about $700,000 in damage. The worst are Pebble Beach where a culvert collapsed, Fairway Drive where the road is crumbling and Barber Drive where a sinkhole opened.

Local leaders are looking to the Ohio Public Works Commission for emergency repair money.

“In July, we believe that funding gets re-upped and we’ll probably make application and see if we can get some help there,” said Boardman Township Administrator Jason Loree.

Both Boardman and Canfield townships brought in an independent engineering firm to assess the damage to roads and other infrastructure.

With state and federal agencies still dealing with last week’s tornadoes in Dayton, local officials warn any decisions for this area could be weeks away.

If you live in the Boardman, Canfield or Poland areas and are dealing with flood damage, contact your insurance and file a claim — even if you don’t think it will be covered. O’Hara suggests leaving it up to the insurance companies to deny claims rather than assuming damage won’t be covered.