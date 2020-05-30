Communities hit the streets for 2020 March for Jesus

In Boardman Park, several people walked through the park praying

(WKBN) – On Saturday, community members all over the country hit the streets for the 2020 March for Jesus.

Usually, the March for Jesus consists of rallies and big groups of people gathering together to pray and praise God. But due to COVID-19, people set out in small groups.

“Our world is broken, I think we can see that all over we can see that with a pandemic that has swept an entire globe, and we can also see it in our cities, and there is one hope, and that is Jesus Christ,” said Marilyn Johnson, of Boardman.

Here in the Valley, people from all churches, denominations and walks of life spent the morning in prayer.

Members of Metro Assembly of God walked through the south side praying and holding signs.

Victory Christian Center streamed live praise and worship and messages as some of their pastors United in prayer.

Then at noon, everyone participating in the March for Jesus knelt in unison to pray.

“We are praying that every knee will bow and every tongue will confess that Jesus Christ is Lord. We’re praying in unity, not only across our nation, but even internationally,” said Rhonda Wilhelm, of Boardman.

The March for Jesus live stream will be played again on Victory Christian Center’s Facebook page tonight at 7 p.m. for anyone who missed it.