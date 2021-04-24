Communities help clean up all across the Valley

In Mill Creek Park, around 200 people gathered in different areas to pick up litter

(WKBN) – Several community clean-ups took place Saturday all over the Valley.

In Mill Creek Park, around 200 people gathered in different areas to pick up litter. Cub Scout Packs, Scout Troops, YSU students and First Energy employees all took part.

Over on the south side, members of the Youngstown Lifeguard Academy cleaned up Falls Playground.

They did this in hopes of encouraging other young people to get involved in making their block, neighborhood and city a better and more beautiful place to grow up and live.