Communities across the Valley celebrate national night bringing law enforcement, residents together

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – National Night Out is a night where the community and law enforcement come together to get to know one another and build relationships.

Events are happening across the Valley with fun activities and parades to bring residents and law enforcement together for an enjoyable evening.

NEW MIDDLETOWN

New Middletown Police are hosting National Night Out as a free neighborhood event with a parade and fireworks Tuesday at 5 p.m. The parade will be at 6:30 p.m. Events will be a the municipality building following the parade.

LIBERTY

A parade will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Shady Road to LYRIC, the old Liberty High School parking lot. Attendees are encouraged to decorate bikes in red, white and blue to support Team USA and ride in the parade. Parade line-up begins at 6:15 p.m. in the Guy School parking lot. Activities will be held starting at 7 p.m. in the LYRIC parking lot, including K9 and drone demonstrations, emergency vehicle displays, car show, bounce house and outdoor movie.

VIENNA

Vienna safety forces will be out to meet the community Tuesday at 6 p.m. at 833 Youngstown Kingsville Rd. Other local health care and professional organizations will also be in attendance.

AUSTINTOWN

Austintown will be celebrating National Night Out Tuesday from 5 to 9 p.m. at Austintown Township Park. Police, Fire and Ambulance departments will be in attendance along with the Mahoning County Sheriff Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio National Guard.

From Mecca, Mr. BB Simons will be there with his life-size working replicas of “Mater” and “Lightning,” from the “Cars” movies.

From 6 to 7 p.m., the “Ice Queen” and “Ms. Fashionista” from Castle on a Cloud Entertainment will be around to meet and take photos with.

The Fitch Bowling Team is volunteering and will have a table set up to sign up for the “AF” logos they paint on drive ways, for all “Once a Falcon, Always a Falcon” supporters.

Night Out will also be collecting clothing, personal items, blankets and warm weather gear for Project Care.

There will also be Concessions by Molnar’s and sweet treats from the Ice Box, Ice Cream Truck.

Live Music in The Park on Tuesdays will start at 7 p.m. with music by Cin City & The Saints. You must bring your own chairs or blanket for open seating.

There will also be face painting, balloons and free gifts for all the kids.

The event is free and open to the public.