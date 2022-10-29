(WKBN) — Across the Valley, people are getting into the Halloween spirit. Trick-or-treat organizers said they are seeing a turnout that’s back to pre-pandemic levels.

In Youngstown, hundreds of children flocked to Wick Park dressed in a variety of costumes.

“From what I’m told this is about three times the size of what this was last year,” said Youngstown’s special events coordinator Melanie Clarke-Panella.

They had a petting zoo, hay ride and snacks and prizes.

Clarke-Panella added that next year, Youngstown plans to expand their trick or treat event. They hope to have live music, food vendors and more.

“Before this even started a lot of people were already showing up. It’s nice for everyone to get back out to how it was before the pandemic,” said Second Ward community police officer Darkela Parker.

They had so many kids come through they ran out of candy and had to make a run for more.

“Bless my husband, I just sent him to the Dollar Tree down the street and I told him, ‘Buy everything they have.’ We’ve gone through thousands of pieces of candy,” Clarke-Panella said.

In Warren, local business Allen’s Lawn Care sponsored its own community trunk-or-treat. They also had a higher-than-expected turnout.

“We had like over 200 kids for trunk-or-treat, this is our third year doing it. Just wanted to give back to the community. We have prizes, pizza, hot dogs, juice and candy for them,” said organizer Marque Allen.