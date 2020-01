Gary Steinbeck (D) was elected to Eddie Colbert’s position on Warren’s City Council

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A committee elected a new Warren City Council At Large representative during a meeting Saturday.

Democrats from the Warren City Precinct Central Committee made the selection at Enzo’s.

Steinbeck will fill the remainder of the term vacated by Colbert.