Committee chooses new Struthers City Council president

The former city councilman is back -- this time, as president

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers Democratic Central Committee voted Friday evening to return a former city councilman back to council — this time, as president.

By a 5-4 vote, the committee selected Michael Patrick as the new president of council.

Patrick defeated former Struthers councilman and safety service director John Sveda.

Patrick spent five years on council before running for mayor last year and losing in the primary.

He replaces Joseph Rudzik, who resigned. Patrick starts on Monday.