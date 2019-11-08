Committee approves list of Youngstown Board of Education nominees

The list of names will now be forwarded to Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The committee appointed to select a new Youngstown School Board gave its approval to a list of 20 names Thursday night.

The list will now be forwarded to Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown, who will then pick five of those people to be on the board.

Under House Bill 70, which forced the state takeover of the Youngstown City Schools, the mayor was supposed to have 30 days to pick those five new members. But on Wednesday, a judge delayed the mayor’s selection until April to give the Ohio Supreme Court time to rule on the legality of HB 70.

State Superintendent of Schools Paolo DeMaria, who chaired the committee, seemed OK with the idea.

“Generally, I’m OK with the judicial system making important decisions about the implementation of law. I think the judge weighed the different requests being made by the various parties, understood that the Supreme Court was involved in determining the constitutionality of the provisional law that was at issue and made a decision that he has the right to make,” DeMaria said.

The school board candidates are:

Kimberly Benson Kelan Bilal Barbara Brothers James Brown Maurya Brown Jolyn Bush Kenneth Donaldson Barbara Zban Flinn George Freeman, Jr. Ruthie D. King Andrea Mahone Barbara Lynn Mitchell Tiffany Patterson Jan Pentz Jane Sadinski Nia Simms John J. Spivey, Jr. Lois E. Thornton Harry C. Turner Juanita Walker