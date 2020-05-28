Committee announces Ohio representative to fill vacancy left by death of Don Manning

Ohio State Representative Larry Householder (R), of District 72, stands at the head of a legislative session as Speaker of the House, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Columbus. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — A selection committed announced its pick to represent Ohio’s 59th District, filling the seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Don Manning.

Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) announced that Alessandro “Al” Cutrona (R-Canfield) will fill the seat. Cutrona will be officially sworn-into office during today’s session.

“Don Manning served his constituents in Mahoning County with a passion and thoroughly enjoyed his work as a legislator,” said Householder. “I am confident that Al Cutrona will bring that same passion for the Valley to this seat and serve the people he represents well.”

Cutrona is a 59th House District native and received his Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and History from Youngstown State University (YSU). Additionally, he attended law school and earned his juris doctorate from Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Currently, Cutrona holds two positions as a practicing attorney and as the Chief Operating Officer for a large tri-county infectious disease medical practice. He is also an attorney at the firm Amourgis & Associates.

“I appreciate Speaker Householder and the selection committee for giving me the opportunity to serve the great people of the 59th District,” said Cutrona. “It’s an honor to be chosen. The Mahoning Valley suffered a devastating blow with the loss of Don Manning. I hope that I am viewed not as a replacement for Don, but rather a person that continues his achievements and carries on his legacy. I will swiftly get to work in order for the questions, ideas, and concerns of residents across the area to have a voice in Columbus.”

Cutrona said his top priorities will be keeping and creating jobs across Mahoning Valley and improving healthcare infrastructure.