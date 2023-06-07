(WKBN) – The debate over what to do about water in the Jackson-Milton Water District is now over.

On Wednesday, Mahoning County commissioners unanimously approved a water rate increase for customers in Jackson and Milton townships while agreeing to keep the water supply coming from Mahoning County.

Currently, residents in the townships pay $5.25 per 1,000 gallons. The price will increase to $10.50 on July 1 and $14.29 in 2027.

There were suggestions early in the process of having Youngstown or Aqua Ohio take over the water supply, but the customers overwhelmingly wanted the system to remain with the county.

The price increase was necessary to keep the system financially solvent.