Commissioners, Lordstown officials meeting to discuss utilities for battery cell plant

Local leaders are optimistic they'll be able to come to a resolution

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioners and Lordstown village officials are scheduled to have a private meeting Wednesday to talk about issues involving utilities to the General Motors-LG Chem battery plant.

Attorney Dan Thomas, who is representing the commissioners, says they’ll be sitting down with officials from the village to discuss sewer service to the Ultium Cells LLC battery cell manufacturing facility in Lordstown.

Local leaders are optimistic they’ll be able to come to a resolution.

“Talking with GM and the parties involved, it seems that there is an understanding. Just figuring out the final details of it,” said Senator Sean O’Brien.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in Lordstown.

More stories from WKBN.com: