Commissioners in Trumbull County encouraging workers to take temporary layoff

Those who accept it would qualify for unemployment

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County commissioners are hoping some of the county’s younger employees will take advantage of a new, temporary furlough program.

On Wednesday morning, commissioners agreed to offer it to workers.

Commissioners said accepting a layoff would qualify for unemployment, as well as the extra $600 per week that was included as part of the recent federal coronavirus relief legislation, the CARES Act.

At this point, commissioners don’t know how many will sign up for the program or how much their savings will be.