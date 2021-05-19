Commissioners focus on centralized 911 center, smart meters during Columbiana County meeting

A representative from Ohio Edison said they will begin tree trimming and using a helicopter to monitor transmission lines

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Commissioners held their weekly meeting Tuesday at 9 a.m.

The meeting was quick, lasting around 10 minutes. Commissioners Roy Paparodis, Mike Halleck and Tom Weigle had three items on the agenda.

First, they approved the appropriation of $13,506.15 to the county sheriff.

Next, Weigle reported that he, along with the sheriff and other personnel, toured Lawrence County’s central 911 dispatch center. Weigle said a letter was sent out to all political subdivisions regarding a centralized 911 dispatch center.

The commissioners then authorized County Auditor Nancy Milliken to sign for the U.S. Department of Treasury Coronavirus State & Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to make payments to certain recipients.

Halleck added that this had to be done for the county to receive the money. They are reviewing projects that could be eligible to receive the funding. Halleck mentioned the Hanoverton Water & Sewer Project.

According to Halleck, an infrastructure bill would be coming sometime in the summer to cover roads.

He also gave kudos to the commissioners for being proactive during the pandemic and said Weigle handled the issue of providing broadband to those in need in the last round of funding.

Lastly, the commissioners approved permission for the Community Development Block Grant to advertise for resurfacing projects in Salem and East Liverpool.

The roads to resurface in Salem include East Pershing Street, New Garden Avenue, South Howard Avenue, Columbia Street and Walnut Street. The bid for that project will open at 9 a.m. on June 2 at the commissioners’ office in the court house.

In East Liverpool, 250 feet of Virginia Avenue and 250 feet of Central Street would be resurfaced. The bid for the East Liverpool project will open at 9 a.m. on June 9.

Troy Rhoades from Ohio Edison spoke last to let everyone know that they have a crew working on trimming trees in the area.

He also said don’t be alarmed about helicopters in the sky; they are checking transmission lines.

Rhoades also said about 96% of most communities have converted to using smart meters. He said the benefit is that in case of a fire, they can remotely monitor and control the meter. In the event of a storm, it gives Ohio Edison a better idea of where to send crews affected by outages.