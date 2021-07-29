Commissioners decide whether to put new sales tax levy on November ballot

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County voters will have the opportunity to decide the fate of a sale tax levy to pay for local road repairs.

Thursday morning, commissioners voted to place a quarter percent increase on the November ballot.

Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti and township trustees said the levy would generate $8-9 million each year for five years and would be strictly earmarked to pay for road and bridge paving and improvements.

“With this one quarter of one penny over a five year period and it ends after five years, would give him the ability to re-do all those county roads and a lot of the township roads and a lot of the incorporated areas’ bridges,” said Mahoning County Commissioner Dave Ditzler.

Commissioners are also supporting the levy, saying state and federal grants for road work are very competitive and hard to come by, adding money from the recently approved American Rescue Plan cannot be used for paving roads.