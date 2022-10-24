YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County commissioners are helping Youngstown students succeed at a community school.

The board awarded $300,000 in rescue plan money to the Mahoning Valley Community School. The school provides education with a trauma-based focused, dropout prevention and recovery education program.

The $300,000 will pay the cost of moving the school into a new building. The location has not been disclosed. Right now, the school is located in two places — Wilson Elementary and Oakhill Renaissance Place.

Administrators hope to be in the new building by next fall.

