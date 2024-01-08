YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioner Traficanti expressed a desire to take more commissioners’ meetings on the road and hold more at night, so residents can participate. He also talked about the $18 million sewer project that continues along Western Reserve Road.

It started in October of 2022, and work continues between Hitchcock Road and the Five Points Roundabout.

Commissioners knew it would take time, and know it will be a major focus of development again this year in the county.

“It’s a huge project. Not only was it the road widening, it was putting the infrastructure in as far as the sanitary sewer lines and a pump station that we had to relocate. So that will be a very, very big project for the commissioners this year,” Traficanti said.

The project had a temporary delay this summer when emergency repairs were needed on a bad sewer line, which was not tied to the new project.