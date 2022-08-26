NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioner Michele “Niki” Frenchko has had her criminal case dismissed.

Frenchko’s attorney Dave Betras said that her case involving a charge of disrupting a lawful meeting has been dropped. Portage County Prosecutor Victor Vigluicci made the decision.

Her arrest came on July 7, while Frenchko was responding to a letter written by Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe, read by the clerk during the meeting. Frenchko posted a live video from the meeting on her Facebook page, which shows the arrest.

In the letter, Monroe asked Frenchko for a public apology in response to an email she read in a meeting last month. That email, sent to Frenchko from a former inmate’s mother, claimed the inmate was denied requested medical treatment at the jail.

Monroe says the accusation was false since the inmate never requested medical attention.

In an interview after she was released from jail, Frenchko said her arrest was politically motivated.

Monroe denied that, saying deputies gave her more latitude than a normal person, saying they would have been removed from the disruptions that she caused.

“What she did violated the law, and she forced our deputies to take official action,” he said in July.

Betras said that a press conference will be held at 1 p.m. on the developments.

WKBN will be providing live updates at that time. Check back here for updates on this developing story.