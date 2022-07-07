WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko was arrested Thursday during the commissioners’ weekly meeting.

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe confirms that the charge against Frenchko is disturbing a lawful meeting.

Frenchko posted live video of the meeting on Facebook, which shows her arrest.

A deputy said she was being removed from the meeting for disturbing it, which led to some applause from those in attendance.

