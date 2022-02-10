WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Trumbull County employee has filed a $2.7 million dollar lawsuit claiming that she was pushed out of her job due to a hostile work environment.

Attorney David Engler filed the lawsuit in federal court Feb. 9 on behalf of Paulette Godfrey, of McDonald, who was a commissioner’s clerk until she quit last summer.

Godfrey contends that she left her job under duress and on the advice of her doctor because she was being harassed and treated poorly by Trumbull County Commissioner Frank Fuda.

Godfrey contends that Fuda created a hostile workplace atmosphere and she complained to people about his behavior. The lawsuit also states that Godfrey was asked during a Trumbull County Commissioners’ meeting whether Fuda had ever been hostile or abusive to her in the workplace and Godfrey said he had.

Engler contends that Godfrey’s comments about Fuda’s behaviors were protected by the First Amendment and that her civil liberties were violated when what she calls “retaliatory behavior” ensued by Fuda after that public meeting. She says he began to harass, torment, bully and act abusively toward her, the lawsuit states.

“Fuda’s intentionally abusive conduct toward her created a work environment so hostile toward Godfrey that her physician told her, as a matter of her health, she needed to leave her job as Commissioners’ Clerk,” the lawsuit states.

Godfrey quit her job on July 24, 2021.

Fuda said he has not received the lawsuit and cannot comment on it but added that he has worked with Godfrey for 15 years and never had a problem.

“I don’t know what she’s talking about, to be honest with you,” he said.

Engler said this isn’t the first case he has taken involving Trumbull County government. He is also the attorney on record for a lawsuit filed against Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith. That case is currently on appeal after it was dismissed in federal court.

Engler said many issues come back on the county human resources department.

“Calling it a circus is demeaning to circuses,” Engler said. “I am confident we will be successful. Cases like this are very time-consuming and expensive, and I am confident that it is worth it. I have always been for the ‘little person.'”

Godrey is seeking economic damages of $250,000, non-economic damages to be determined by the court but no less than $500,000 and punitive damages of $2 million, along with court costs.

A case management hearing is the next step in the lawsuit and then the discovery phase when Fuda will be deposed. Engler said that should happen in late March or early April.

Godfrey was hired by the county in 1995 and became a commissioner’s clerk in 2005.

Fuda announced his retirement earlier this year to spend time with his family. He will serve out the remainder of his term.