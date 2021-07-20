Commission votes unanimously on Niles Schools fiscal emergency release

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The state appointed commission overseeing the Niles Schools has recommended releasing the district from fiscal emergency.

By a unanimous 4-0 vote, the commission approved a resolution requesting the state auditor release Niles Schools from fiscal emergency. This comes after the administration convinced the commission the school system has a balanced budget out six years.

The meeting was virtual and chairman Bob Foss casted the deciding vote.

“Yes, motion carries,” Foss said.

It was followed by a chorus of “Thank you, thank you, oh man. Thank you, thank you, thank you. Hallelujah,” from officials from Niles Schools.

Ohio auditor Keith Faber has the final say on releasing the Niles Schools from fiscal emergency. A representative from the state auditor’s office said she plans to have the paperwork to Faber by the summer’s end. However, no timetable was given on when he would make a decision.