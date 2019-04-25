Commission names new CEO for Youngstown schools

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Academic Distress Commission named a new chief executive officer for the Youngstown City School District.

Justin Jennings will fill the role currently held by outgoing CEO Krish Mohip.

Jennings is currently the superintendent of Muskegon schools in Michigan.

According to the Muskegon schools website, Jennings earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana and 3 Masters Degrees in Educational Leadership, Special Education Administration, and Special Education with an emphasis in Emotional Impairments from Grand Valley State University; in addition he received an Educational Specialist Degree in Leadership from Grand Valley State University in December 2013. He is currently completing his dissertation for a Doctorate of Education (Ed.D) in Educational Leadership at University of Michigan.