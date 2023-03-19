WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A commercial building fire brought multiple crews from Trumbull County to the scene on Sunday afternoon

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, crews were dispatched to the 2200 block of Larchmont Avenue to find a large amount of smoke coming from a large commercial building.

Officials say there were batteries on a pallet about 700 feet into the building on fire, which caused the sprinkler system to go off.

However, crews from Cortland, Champion, Bazetta and Howland townships were able to bring the fire under control quickly.

No injuries were reported.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.