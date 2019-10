You can catch our first broadcast from the new set next Tuesday at 5 p.m.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News will be moving to its brand new studio soon.

On Tuesday afternoon, we gave our biggest sponsors a sneak peek with a tour of the new set, which has a very different and vibrant look.

We will be telling you more about our new home in the coming days.

You can catch our first broadcast from the new set next Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Watch the video above for a look at WKBN 27’s history in the Valley.