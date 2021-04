The job provides flexible hours, paid travel time and benefits

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Home care continues to grow, and Comfort Keepers of Youngstown needs home health aides.

It provides non-medical, in-home care as surveys show seniors want to be at home as long as possible.

The job provides flexible hours, paid travel time and benefits. They’ll even train you.

Comfort Keepers provides services in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Call Comfort Keepers at 330-747-3541, or stop by to apply.

Comfort Keepers is located at 805 Mahoning Ave.